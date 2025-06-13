Miamisburg police arrest man on child sex offense charges

After establishing probable cause, investigators executed a search warrant around 6 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 800 block of Richard Street with assistance from Kettering Regional SWAT and the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, according to Miamisburg police.

During the operation, police arrested the man and took him to the Montgomery County Jail. He has not yet been indicted by a grand jury.

The man faces multiple charges, including two counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a fifth-degree felony.

Police said the case remains under investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Section and additional charges may be forthcoming.

They urge anyone with relevant information to call Detective Joe Dooley at 937-847-6448 or reach the regional dispatch center at 937-225-HELP.