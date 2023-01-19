Miamisburg weighs restructuring schools by grade level

“We’re combining all of the comments from this evening and input and then we’ll be kind of taking that data at the end of our town hall tour and putting it to a test to the goals that we are hope to achieve and the feasibility of each one of those,” she said.

The board should make a decision around March 1 about what programming will look like next school year, Blessing said.

The proposed ideas aim to address an effective way to offer full-day and half-day kindergarten, create a collaborative preschool configuration model, equalize class sizes and increase support services for counseling, social work and nursing services, according to the district. The changes also aim to address an effective way to provide opportunities for teachers on assignments or lead teachers, seek additional Title 1 funding opportunities at schools not currently receiving it and plan for new residential housing growth.

That includes a variety of new developments under construction within the district’s borders including Aberdeen, Chamberlain, Deer Park, Patriot Place, Rivendell, Redwood Apartments and Austin Commons.

Also a challenge is class size disparities.

“The present configuration of elementary grade levels creates disparities in class size due to dispersing students in each grade level across seven schools, lowering rates of enrollment across the state and pockets of new development,” the district said in the presentation.

Katie McVey, who has children in eighth and sixth grade, plus twins in second grade, was among the several dozen people who attended Wednesday’s town hall. She said she wasn’t leaning in any certain direction just yet and was “trying to take it all in and process it.”

“I’ll probably talk to some of my friends and have a good conversation about where they think will be the best benefit for all the kids,” she said.

McVey said she appreciates Miamisburg school district holding town hall meetings before they make a potential decision.

“They’re reaching out to all the schools and covering all their bases, their clientele, if you will, and I think that’s very responsible of them to take our feedback, and they’ve done it very graciously, I thought,” she said.

Heather Molnar, who has children in sixth grade and kindergarten, said its “incredible” to have town halls before the board of education makes a decision.

“Dr. Laura Blessing has been very open with all of the district from the moment that she came in,” Molnar said. “I think she shares a lot of information with parents in the district. I think she’s very accessible to the parents in the district. And I think she’s doing the absolute best she can with the situation.”

Molnar said that after hearing the three options she was leaning more toward the first and second one.

“I think it would be really hard on our teachers and our students to have split classes and in the third option, they’re looking at split classes where you would have two grade levels in the same classroom and a teacher trying to teach both classes,” she said. “I think trying to hit the ... target set by the state for education purposes for each of those grades, I think that’s a lot to take on.”