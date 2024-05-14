Miamisburg shuts down Sycamore Trails Park to launch nearly $10.2 million revamp

Additional paved walking trails are being built throughout the park, totaling nearly two miles of paved trails on site.

The project, which is budgeted at $10.15 million, will be “a near complete transformation” of the 75-acre park, according to Parks & Recreation Director Ryan Davis, who said it has been a goal for the city since the early 1990s. The project is anticipated to be complete by late summer 2025, Davis said.

Sycamore Trails Park is one of the oldest parks in Miamisburg, with property deeds dating back to 1969, Davis said. The project concept was first raised in 1994, as a part of a site master planning process, he said. More recently, that master plan was updated in 2022, with construction documents developed last year.

“Initially focused on removing the vehicular access at the corner of State Route 725 and Heincke Road as a part of the 2022 master plan process, the focus included ensuring the community has a park that is built “with the proper amenities that reflect the value this site has to the community,” Davis said.

“The park has not seen any substantial investment since 1995, with many amenities being originally constructed in the 1970s. The updates planned for this park provide a fresh, new, accessible park in the center of the city for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Construction started late last month. The general contractor on the project is Englewood-based Double Jay Construction.

“We have submitted various grant requests for the project, the Miamisburg Community Fund is aiming to raise around $750,000 for the project,” Davis said. “The bulk of the project is being funded through the City General Fund Reserves, with a portion being debt financed. The city has applied for a SIB (State Infrastructure Bank) loan for the roadway portion of the project, which has very favorable terms.”