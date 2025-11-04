Miamisburg appoints Chris Fine as next city manager

Fine, who will be the city’s eighth city manager, has served as development director since June 2011. He previously served as acting development director from August 2009 to June 2011 and city planner from 2004 to 2009. He was Dayton’s city planner from 2000 to 2004.

“I am honored and grateful that City Council has placed its faith and trust in me to serve as Miamisburg’s next City Manager,” Fine told this news outlet. “Over the past several years, our investment in major community assets has created a momentum that is undeniable. That progress is a direct reflection of city council’s vision, the leadership of current City Manager Keith Johnson, and the hard work and dedication of our immensely talented staff.

Fine said he looks forward to January, when he will transition into the city manager’s office, “continue building on that momentum, and find new opportunities to strengthen our community, support our businesses, and enhance the quality of life for the people that call Miamisburg home.”

Johnson started with Miamisburg as its city planner in 1994 and was appointed development director in 1997 and city manager in 2009.

Johnson retired from the role Dec. 31, 2024 and was rehired effective Jan. 1 for 18 months.

He started his career as transportation planner for the city of Clarksville, Tennessee, in 1984, then became zoning and subdivision administrator planner for Athens-Clark County, Georgia in 1991.