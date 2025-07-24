Miamisburg uses grant money to upgrade city park

Michelle Collins, mayor of Miamisburg, finds the park to be special due to it being centered in the middle of a residential area, allowing parents and kids to easily walk to it.

“I think kids need to get outside more than they do,” said Collins.

“They’re used to having gym and things to do at school, but in the summer, they need a place to come and play. We have different events that happen at our parks, so any time we can get kids out and recreating, it’s what we want to do.”

The mayor also has a personal history with the park, growing up only a few blocks away and often riding her bike there.

Credit: DION JOHNSON Credit: DION JOHNSON

Mary McDonald, Montgomery County Commissioner, believes that the renovation is the first of many to come in Miamisburg for both parks and houses.

“We’re looking forward to it being more,” said McDonald. “There has been an investment here at the county for the housing in this area as well, so we continue to expand our relationship here and we think this is the beginning of something extremely special.”

The funding received for the park is one of two grants provided to Miamisburg.

The second, an award of $100,000, focuses on the city’s Owner-Occupied Home Rehabilitation Program that aims to provide home repairs and modifications to low and moderate income housing.

The program has managed to help over 50 households since 2017 with a current waitlist of more than 30 pre-screened households.

Andrew Rodney, city planner of Miamisburg, says the goal of the program is to “keep (people) in their homes, to maintain their homes, and to maintain their neighborhood.”

“Moving forward, we hope to continue our partnership with the county and obtain future CDBG funding to continue that program for as long as we can.”