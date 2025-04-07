Miamisburg will improve aging infrastructure with $8.5M water main project

Valerie Griffin, Miamisburg’s project manager, told the Dayton Daily News the water main being replaced does not have a protective external coating, a feature that was common in water mains constructed during that time period.

”This makes the pipe more susceptible to the corrosive properties of the surrounding soil," Griffin said. “Corrosion of the pipe causes exterior pitting and more frequent breaks as the pipe becomes brittle and very fragile.”

The 12-inch water main transfers water pumped from the Heincke Booster Station on Heincke Road to fill the Central water tank, Griffin said.

It ensures a steady supply of water to surrounding neighborhoods during periods of high demand, while gravity-fed water from the Central tank meets needs during low demand, she said.

“Although the first official step of the project came with the authorization of the design contract with Arcadis last October, this is certainly a step toward the goal of completing the design of the new waterline and bidding the project out early next year,” Griffin said. “This resolution (by Miamisburg City Council in March) allowed the city to finance the project through the state’s revolving loan program, should the application be approved, making the project more of a reality.”

The proposed replacement project will update sections of the water main along Heincke, King Richard and Gebhart Church roads, replacing the majority of the “loop,” Griffin said.

The city has been strategically addressing key water mains based on age, condition and criticality, she said. Recent projects have included the replacement of the Richard Street/Kercher Street transmission main, replacement of the Riverview Avenue water main, and the construction of the Benner Road transmission main and booster station.

“These projects add resilience to the system as they target areas of aging infrastructure,” Griffin said. “Similarly, the King Richard project replaces outdated infrastructure and will provide more reliable water service to our residents.”

The King Richard transmission main replacement project is the initial step in a broader effort to modernize aging water infrastructure over the coming years via several large-scale initiatives.

The Byers water tank is scheduled for rehabilitation in 2025-2026.

A new production well project is underway with the addition of two new wells on Soldiers Home Road and a new raw water main (2025-2026).

Neighborhood water main replacement program (2026): The design phase is underway with construction likely next year.

Miamisburg residents may experience temporary disruptions, including traffic lane shifts and short water interruptions, as connections to the new water main are completed, Griffin said.

“The estimated lifespan of new ductile iron pipe is 75 years, so the new transmission main should be trouble-free for many years to come,” she said. “This replacement also allows the city to move into the neighborhoods and begin replacing smaller distribution lines throughout the area.”