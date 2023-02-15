X
Micro drones set to race once again at Air Force Museum

Fourth annual micro drone race set for Feb. 24-26 weekend

It’s that time: The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s fourth annual Micro Drone Race will happen Feb. 24 to 26.

Drone pilots will maneuver their drones over, under, around and through the C-124 Globemaster II during the museum’s fourth annual micro drone race that weekend.

Registered drone pilots will start practicing at 9 a.m. daily and then race in a series of practices and qualifying rounds, the museum said.

Spectators may watch the race along the course in the museum’s second building, as well as from a large screen that will show the drones’ perspective as they fly.

Also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, visitors will also be able to experience flying a drone with computer-based simulators from Sinclair Community College Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program and the museum’s Education Division. Visitors can then fly a real drone in the fourth building.

All visitors who stop by each activity station and complete their free Drone Punch Card can enter a free drawing to win a micro rrone. Drawings will occur at 2, 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 26. Visitors need not be present to win.

You may also watch a live broadcast on the Cincinnati Quad Racers YouTube channel, https://youtube.com/c/CincinnatiQuadRacers.

The museum noted that drone pilots in this race have pre-registered to participate and registration has closed.

The flying of small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) on museum grounds is prohibited and is “immediately reported to security forces,” the museum also said. This includes drones and model remote control aircraft.

The museum’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. The entrance to museum grounds is at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.

