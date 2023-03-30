Middletown business ready to compete for orders in $249 million contract

A Middletown defense contractor is among 10 companies poised to compete for orders under a new U.S. Navy contract — one with a nearly $250 million ceiling — supporting testing and training, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
NuWaves RF Solutions, of Middletown, will join companies such as Collins Aerospace, Science Applications International Corp. and others in a $249,869,545 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the DOD said.
Such contracts provide for an indefinite quantity of services for a fixed time.
This contract is meant to provide products and services in support of Navy test and training range instrumentation, including remote ground stations, data collection systems, data processing and display systems and more.
Products will include hardware and instrumentation systems identified at the order level to support testing. Additionally, these contracts provide a spectrum of support services, the DOD said.
The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $249.8 million, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders, the department said.
Work will be performed in Middletown, Ridgecrest, Calif.; Des Plaines, Ill.; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; San Diego and other locations, expected to be completed in March 2028.
NuWaves RF Solutions, 132 Edison Drive, Middletown, is a supplier of RF (radio frequency) and microwave solutions for the DOD, prime defense contractors, government, and industrial customers.
The contract came from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif.
