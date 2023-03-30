Middletown business ready to compete for orders in $249 million contract

The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $249.8 million, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders, the department said.

Work will be performed in Middletown, Ridgecrest, Calif.; Des Plaines, Ill.; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; San Diego and other locations, expected to be completed in March 2028.

NuWaves RF Solutions, 132 Edison Drive, Middletown, is a supplier of RF (radio frequency) and microwave solutions for the DOD, prime defense contractors, government, and industrial customers.

The contract came from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif.