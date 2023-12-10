Middletown police investigate shooting on Lafayette Avenue

Credit: Nick Graham

Crime & Law
By Staff Report
Updated 1 hour ago
Middletown police on Sunday were investigating a shooting on Lafayette Avenue in Middletown.

Police closed Lafayette Avenue near Trine Street around 3 p.m. and were looking inside an Acura SUV with its doors open.

Police would not release more information about the investigation.

