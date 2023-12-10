Middletown police investigate shooting on Lafayette Avenue

Middletown police on Sunday were investigating a shooting on Lafayette Avenue in Middletown.
Police closed Lafayette Avenue near Trine Street around 3 p.m. and were looking inside an Acura SUV with its doors open.
Police would not release more information about the investigation.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
In Other News
1
Grandmother arrested after baby shot in Liberty Twp.
2
Man arrested in Dayton shooting that kills man, seriously injures woman
3
Trotwood man gets up to 3 years for shooting at truck on I-75 in...
4
Dayton man gets probation for inappropriately touching 12-year-old girl
5
Man sentenced to more than 4 years for assaulting Dayton officers after...
About the Author