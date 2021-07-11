dayton-daily-news logo
Mike’s Hard Lemonade truck involved in crash

Police lights
Police lights

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

A vehicle struck a Mike’s Hard Lemonade truck in Harrison Twp. on Wednesday, causing gas to spill out into the intersection of Turner Road and Wolf Road, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported. Nobody was injured in the crash.

Initial reports show that on Wednesday, July 7, just before 11:40 a.m., a Mike’s Hard Lemonade truck was traveling east on Turner Road when it entered the intersection at Wolf Road on a green light. A silver Dodge Caravan entered the intersection to travel south onto Wolf Road and struck the gas can of the delivery truck, spilling gas into the intersection, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Harrison Twp. fire crews and Sandy’s towing crews drained the rest of the fuel before towing the delivery truck. The fuel was cleaned up and removed from the scene and the driver of the silver Dodge Caravan was cited for failure to yield.

