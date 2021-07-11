Mike’s Hard Lemonade truck involved in crash

Initial reports show that on Wednesday, July 7, just before 11:40 a.m., a Mike’s Hard Lemonade truck was traveling east on Turner Road when it entered the intersection at Wolf Road on a green light. A silver Dodge Caravan entered the intersection to travel south onto Wolf Road and struck the gas can of the delivery truck, spilling gas into the intersection, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Harrison Twp. fire crews and Sandy’s towing crews drained the rest of the fuel before towing the delivery truck. The fuel was cleaned up and removed from the scene and the driver of the silver Dodge Caravan was cited for failure to yield.