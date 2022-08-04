Millions coming to area school to help with security

Several school districts in the area, including Centerville, Kettering, Oakwood and Miamisburg, are getting grants of up to $50,000 per building to step up security and safety.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff.
Individual schools received up to $50,000 in funding support, according to DeWine. This is part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program.
Funds will be used to cover expenses associated with physical security enhancements such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting, the governor’s office said.
“Helping schools pay for important security improvements is just one component of our comprehensive school safety approach that also supports the mental wellbeing of our kids and the work of local law enforcement to prevent crime,” DeWine said.
Governor DeWine first launched the K-12 School Safety Grant Program in 2021 with an appropriation of $5 million, which was awarded in May to 98 schools in 27 counties.
This year, the Governor and legislature partnered to increase the grant program by an additional $100 million with support from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Jill Del Greco, a spokeswoman for DeWine’s office, said schools got the money they asked for, up to $50,000. Schools can apply for up to $50,000 in the next round of funding, she said, but no single school can get more than $100,000 this year.
Here are the awards by county and school district:
Montgomery
City Day Community School, total $3,756
Centerville City, total $333,693.00
- Centerville High $50,000.00
- Centerville PVN Elem $50,000.
- Dr John Hole Elem $50,000.00
- Normandy Elem $50,000.00
- Stingley Elem $50,000.00
- Cline Elem $50,000.00
- Weller Elem $33,693.00
Kettering City School District, total $83,137.10
- Kettering Fairmont High School $44,443.91
- Kettering Middle $17,622.00
- Van Buren Middle $21,071.19
Miami Valley Career Tech JVSD, total $50,000.00
Miamisburg City, total $56,624.25
- Bauer $ 5,717.40
- Bear $ 4,288.05
- Jane Chance Elementary $7,146.75
- Kinder Elementary $4,617.90
- Maddux-Lang Primary School $1,979.10
- Mark Twain $4,398.00
- Medlar View $6,816.90
- Middle School $16,822.35
- Mound $4,837.80
Northmont City, total $152,268
- Englewood $11,956.00
- Englewood Hills $11,956.00
- Kleptz Early Childhood Learning Center $22,100.00
- Northmont High $50,000.00
- Northmont Middle $16,200.00
- Northmoor Elem $11,956.00
- Northwood Elem $13,500.00
- Union Elem $14,600.00
Northridge Local SD, total $50,000.00
Oakwood City, total $145,769.72
- Harman $26,082.61
- Julian & Marjorie Lange School $19,687.11
- Oakwood High $50,000.00
- Smith $50,000.00
Trotwood-Madison City, total $63,224.96
- Madison Park Elem $7,638.24
- Trotwood Early Learning Center $7,638.24
- Trotwood Middle School $15,276.48
- Trotwood-Madison High 1 $ 16,759.00
- Westbrooke Village $15,913.00
Valley View Local, total $50,000.00
- Valley View High $50,000.00
Greene
Beavercreek City, total $161,276.97
- Beavercreek City Preschool $50,000.00
- Beavercreek High $15,772.64
- Ferguson Hall Freshman School $9,301.33
- Ferguson Middle $50,000.00
- Trebein Elementary School $36,203.00
Cedar Cliff Local, total $50,000.00
- Cedarville Elem $50,000.00
Greene County JT Voc, total $50,000.00
Greene Educational Service Center, total $50,000
Greeneview Local, total $50,000.00
- Greeneview High $50,000
Yellow Springs, total $72,110.82
- Mills Lawn $37,988.88
- Yellow Springs/McKinney High $34,121.94
Warren
Little Miami Local, total $200,000.00
- Little Miami Elementary School $50,000.00
- Little Miami High School $50,000.00
- Little Miami Middle School $50,000.00
- Little Miami Primary School $50,000.00
Mason City, total $72,975.00
- Mason Intermediate $50,000.00
- William Mason High $22,975.00
Springboro Community City, total $300,000.00
- Clearcreek Elem $50,000.00
- Dennis Elementary $50,000.00
- Five Points Elementary $50,000.00
- Springboro High $50,000.00
- Springboro Intermediate $50,000.00
- Springboro Jr High $50,000.00
Warren County JVSD, total $50,000.00
- Warren County Career Center Main Campus $50,000.00
Wayne Local, total $100,000.
- Waynesville Elem $50,000.00
- Waynesville Middle $50,000.00
Miami
Bradford Ex Vill, total $50,000
- Bradford High $50,000
Covington EVSD Ex Vill, total $ 8,246.25
- Covington Elementary $8,246.25
Milton-Union Ex Vill SD, total $15,117
- Milton-Union High $8,931.80
- Milton-Union Middle $6,185.20
Newton Local total $19,480
- Newton Elem, $19,480
Piqua City, total $222,686.76
- Piqua Central Intermediate Elem 1 $ 50,000.00
- Piqua High $4,642.38
- Piqua Jr High $47,559.00
- Springcreek Primary Elem $40,242.69
- Washington Primary Elem $40,242.69
