Millions coming to area school to help with security

Governor DeWine first launched the K-12 School Safety Grant Program in 2021 with an appropriation of $5 million, which was awarded in May to 98 schools in 27 counties.

This year, the Governor and legislature partnered to increase the grant program by an additional $100 million with support from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Jill Del Greco, a spokeswoman for DeWine’s office, said schools got the money they asked for, up to $50,000. Schools can apply for up to $50,000 in the next round of funding, she said, but no single school can get more than $100,000 this year.

Here are the awards by county and school district:

Montgomery

City Day Community School, total $3,756

Centerville City, total $333,693.00

Centerville High $50,000.00

Centerville PVN Elem $50,000.

Dr John Hole Elem $50,000.00

Normandy Elem $50,000.00

Stingley Elem $50,000.00

Cline Elem $50,000.00

Weller Elem $33,693.00

Kettering City School District, total $83,137.10

Kettering Fairmont High School $44,443.91

Kettering Middle $17,622.00

Van Buren Middle $21,071.19

Miami Valley Career Tech JVSD, total $50,000.00

Miamisburg City, total $56,624.25

Bauer $ 5,717.40

Bear $ 4,288.05

Jane Chance Elementary $7,146.75

Kinder Elementary $4,617.90

Maddux-Lang Primary School $1,979.10

Mark Twain $4,398.00

Medlar View $6,816.90

Middle School $16,822.35

Mound $4,837.80

Northmont City, total $152,268

Englewood $11,956.00

Englewood Hills $11,956.00

Kleptz Early Childhood Learning Center $22,100.00

Northmont High $50,000.00

Northmont Middle $16,200.00

Northmoor Elem $11,956.00

Northwood Elem $13,500.00

Union Elem $14,600.00

Northridge Local SD, total $50,000.00

Oakwood City, total $145,769.72

Harman $26,082.61

Julian & Marjorie Lange School $19,687.11

Oakwood High $50,000.00

Smith $50,000.00

Trotwood-Madison City, total $63,224.96

Madison Park Elem $7,638.24

Trotwood Early Learning Center $7,638.24

Trotwood Middle School $15,276.48

Trotwood-Madison High 1 $ 16,759.00

Westbrooke Village $15,913.00

Valley View Local, total $50,000.00

Valley View High $50,000.00

Greene

Beavercreek City, total $161,276.97

Beavercreek City Preschool $50,000.00

Beavercreek High $15,772.64

Ferguson Hall Freshman School $9,301.33

Ferguson Middle $50,000.00

Trebein Elementary School $36,203.00

Cedar Cliff Local, total $50,000.00

Cedarville Elem $50,000.00

Greene County JT Voc, total $50,000.00

Greene Educational Service Center, total $50,000

Greeneview Local, total $50,000.00

Greeneview High $50,000

Yellow Springs, total $72,110.82

Mills Lawn $37,988.88

Yellow Springs/McKinney High $34,121.94

Warren

Little Miami Local, total $200,000.00

Little Miami Elementary School $50,000.00

Little Miami High School $50,000.00

Little Miami Middle School $50,000.00

Little Miami Primary School $50,000.00

Mason City, total $72,975.00

Mason Intermediate $50,000.00

William Mason High $22,975.00

Springboro Community City, total $300,000.00

Clearcreek Elem $50,000.00

Dennis Elementary $50,000.00

Five Points Elementary $50,000.00

Springboro High $50,000.00

Springboro Intermediate $50,000.00

Springboro Jr High $50,000.00

Warren County JVSD, total $50,000.00

Warren County Career Center Main Campus $50,000.00

Wayne Local, total $100,000.

Waynesville Elem $50,000.00

Waynesville Middle $50,000.00

Miami

Bradford Ex Vill, total $50,000

Bradford High $50,000

Covington EVSD Ex Vill, total $ 8,246.25

Covington Elementary $8,246.25

Milton-Union Ex Vill SD, total $15,117

Milton-Union High $8,931.80

Milton-Union Middle $6,185.20

Newton Local total $19,480

Newton Elem, $19,480

Piqua City, total $222,686.76