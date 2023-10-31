Missing 15-year-old believed to be in the Dayton region, police say

A missing 15-year-old girl from Willard is believed to be in the Dayton area, according to Willard Police Department.

Police said Anna Stover was last seen leaving her home in Willard on Saturday. Stover is 5′4″ and weighs 145 pounds. She requires medication and may run out of it.

Stover was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, police said.

She has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with additional information or questions regarding this case should contact Willard Police Department at 419-933-2561.