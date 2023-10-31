BreakingNews
Missing 15-year-old believed to be in the Dayton region, police say

A missing 15-year-old girl from Willard is believed to be in the Dayton area, according to Willard Police Department.

Police said Anna Stover was last seen leaving her home in Willard on Saturday. Stover is 5′4″ and weighs 145 pounds. She requires medication and may run out of it.

Stover was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, police said.

She has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with additional information or questions regarding this case should contact Willard Police Department at 419-933-2561.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

