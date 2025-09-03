Breaking: MISSING: 80-year-old Xenia man with memory issues last seen Tuesday

MISSING: 80-year-old Xenia man with memory issues last seen Tuesday

Xenia police are asking for the public’s helping finding an 80-year-old man with memory issues.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for James Ary after he left his Arlington Drive home around 8 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned.

Ary is 6 foot 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 215 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

James Ary. Photo courtesy Xenia police.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt, hiking sandals, a baseball hat and sunglasses.

Ary left his home in a 2017 Ford Fusion with Ohio registration GMQ6853.

Anyone who sees Ary or his vehicle should call 911 or Xenia police at 937-372-9901.

