Beavercreek man missing since January found deceased in Mercer County

A 78-year-old Beavercreek man who went missing in late January was found deceased in Mercer County, Capt. Shawn Sumner of the Beavercreek Police Department said.
Robert Hageman was the subject of an endangered missing adult alert, which was canceled Thursday afternoon with an update stating he “was recovered by the public.”
The alert was issued Jan. 30 after Hageman drove away from his home and did not return.
His silver 2005 Buick LeSabre was found the following day nearly 80 miles away on U.S. 127 near Overdrive Entertainment south of Celina in Mercer County. The car, about four miles from St. Marys Lake, was found with its gas tank empty, its battery dead and Hageman nowhere in sight. Law enforcement searched the area but could not find him.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more details about how he was found.
