MISSING: Dayton police looking for 13-year-old girl

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Salima Katusiime was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Wyoming Street.
She has black and blonde braids and was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.
Salima is 5 feet 1 inch and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes.
Salim speaks English and Swahili.
Anyone with information on her location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
The Dayton Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl. pic.twitter.com/oE5FZ2l6IL— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) April 23, 2025
