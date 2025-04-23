MISSING: Dayton police looking for 13-year-old girl

She has black and blonde braids and was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Salima is 5 feet 1 inch and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes.

Salim speaks English and Swahili.

Anyone with information on her location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).