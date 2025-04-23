Breaking: MISSING: Dayton police looking for 13-year-old girl

MISSING: Dayton police looking for 13-year-old girl

ajc.com

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
X

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Salima Katusiime was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Wyoming Street.

Salima Katusiime. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department.

icon to expand image

She has black and blonde braids and was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Salima is 5 feet 1 inch and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes.

Salim speaks English and Swahili.

Anyone with information on her location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

In Other News
1
Charges filed against man in fatal stabbing in Dayton
2
Human remains found during renovation in Greene County
3
Proposed Head Start cut would impact over 3K area children - ‘Very...
4
Hamilton, Franklin, Lebanon on Walmart’s list of stores getting...
5
NATO Dayton: Main library to close, bus routes to see changes, courts...

About the Author