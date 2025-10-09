Missing: Dayton police looking for teen with developmental disabilities

An 18-year-old woman who functions at the developmental level of a young child is missing, according to Dayton police.
Lilli Rose Hartley-Harris, also known as Toria Denise Smith, was last seen in the 4400 block of Hoover Avenue on Wednesday around 2:55 p.m.
She is 6 feet tall and approximately 225 pounds. Hartley-Harris has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie.
Anyone who knows where Hartley-Harris may be should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
