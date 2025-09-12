MISSING: Deputies seeking help finding woman missing from Jefferson Twp.

She was wearing a blue shirt with pinstripes and blue jeans. Apsher is 5 feet tall and approximately 110 pounds.

She has white hair and blue eyes

Apsher may be disoriented due to fatigue and suffers from memory issues, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are asking the public to stay vigilant and check nearby areas.

Anyone with information about Apsher’s location can call Montgomery County Regional Dispatch at 937-225-4357 (HELP).