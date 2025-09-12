MISSING: Deputies seeking help finding woman missing from Jefferson Twp.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 82-year-old woman who was last seen in Jefferson Twp. Friday morning.
Joella Apsher was seen around 9:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Weaver Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
She was wearing a blue shirt with pinstripes and blue jeans. Apsher is 5 feet tall and approximately 110 pounds.
She has white hair and blue eyes
Apsher may be disoriented due to fatigue and suffers from memory issues, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies are asking the public to stay vigilant and check nearby areas.
Anyone with information about Apsher’s location can call Montgomery County Regional Dispatch at 937-225-4357 (HELP).
