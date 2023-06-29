MISSING: Lebanon police searching for 74-year-old woman with memory issues

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Lebanon Police Department for a 74-year-old woman with memory issues last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Patricia Whitaker walked away from a Bob Evans on Stubbs Mill Road around 3 p.m. and didn’t return, according to police. She was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and jeans.

Whitaker is 5′2″ and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Whitaker or knows of her location should call 911.