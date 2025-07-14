MISSING: Police looking for nonverbal Dayton woman with dementia

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 38-year-old woman with dementia who left her Dayton home Sunday and hasn’t returned.
Nicole Brown is nonverbal and has a history of strokes and aneurisms, according to Dayton police.
She left her home on Harold Drive around 10:05 p.m. Sunday. Brown was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts and white tennis shoes.
She has red hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.
Anyone with information on Brown’s location should call 911 or the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-1070.
