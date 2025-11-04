MISSING: Sheriff’s office looking for 77-year-old Darke County man with health issues

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for a 77-year-old Darke County man who left his home and hasn’t returned.
Joseph Worz drove away from his home on Woods Road in Ansonia Tuesday morning and hasn’t returned.
Worz is diabetic and has heart issues, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Worz has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was driving a maroon 2015 Ford F150 with Ohio license plate EGU1322. The truck has a black tarp on the back.
Flock cameras captured the truck around 7:30 a.m. in Wyandot County at Ohio 67 at Cherokee Street.
Anyone with information on Worz’s location should call 911 or the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-3399.
In Other News
1
Election 2025: What you need to know for Election Day
2
Ohio’s Anduril celebrates inaugural flight test of semi-autonomous...
3
Warped Wing and Esther Price have collaborated on their annual ‘secret’...
4
Election 2025: Key city, village, township races to watch Nov. 4
5
Election 2025: Here are the 6 biggest non-school tax increases on local...
About the Author