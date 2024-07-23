Missing Xenia man left to go to casino, didn’t return

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing Xenia man with dementia.

George Wright, 89, was reported missing after he left his house on Old U.S. 35 around 5 p.m. to go to the Hollywood Casino, and did not return by about 9:30 p.m.

Wright is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He suffers from dementia, has a pacemaker and has a difficult time seeing at night, police said.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2021 Nissan Rogue with Ohio license plate number KGC5180 like the one pictured below.

Xenia police said they don’t know which Hollywood Casino location Wright was heading to.

There is one Hollywood Casino in Dayton at 777 Hollywood Blvd., one in Columbus at 200 Georgesville Road, and one in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, also at 777 Hollywood Blvd.

The Dayton location is the closest to Xenia.

Anyone who sees Wright or his vehicle is asked to call 911.

