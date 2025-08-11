Mistake boots Harveysburg levy from Nov. 4 ballot

Breaking: Chase involving stolen vehicle leads to shelter in place advisory in Washington Twp.; 2 in custody

WARREN COUNTY
By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
17 minutes ago
Village leaders in Harveysburg were surprised to learn last week that their operating levy won’t appear on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

Harveysburg, a village of about 550 residents known for the fall Ohio Renaissance Festival, was seeking voter approval of a 3-mill, five-year operating levy. It would have cost $105 for each $100,000 of appraised home value and would have collected nearly $64,000 a year, according to the auditor’s office.

“We’re going to be all right. We’ll put it on the next (election),” said Harveysburg Mayor Jonathan Funk.

“We felt pretty confident,” he said about voters approving the levy, “but unfortunately a technicality hit.”

The Ohio Secretary of State Office, which oversees elections, notified the Warren County Board of Elections on Friday that the ballot issue was invalid because the village’s second resolution did not match the certificate issued by the Warren County Auditor’s Office, said Austin Dawson, deputy auditor.

The village attempted to calculate the cost of the levy per one hundred dollars at the auditor assessed (35%) value instead of the cost per $100,000 in appraised (100%) value. This would have been the correct method several years ago, he said.

“However, the language of the resolution stated ‘per one hundred thousand in auditor appraised valuation,’ meaning the number they used was incorrect,” he said.

