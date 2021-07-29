Mobile mammogram screenings available in Warren County in August

Premier Health is making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach that travels to businesses, public venues and events throughout Southwest Ohio.
The coach is owned and operated by Atrium Medical Center and is equipped with advanced imaging equipment, the coach offers traditional 2D and Genius 3D Mammography technology to detect breast cancer.
Like all Premier Health care sites, the mobile mammography coach is utilizing strict cleaning and sanitation practices.
Schedule a mobile mammogram by calling (855) 887-7364. For more information, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com.
The following dates and times are open for appointments in August:
• Monday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SureCare Medical Center, 360 W. Central Ave., Springboro;
• Thursday, August 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carlisle Medical Care, 333 Business Parkway, Carlisle;
• Friday, August 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital Imaging – Springboro, 630 N. Main St., Springboro;
• Monday, August 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trenton Family Medicine, 3590 Busenbark Road, Trenton.