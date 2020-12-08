X

Money for jails, colleges, schools and parks included in $2.5B state capital budget

The DeWine administration is proposing a $2.5 billion capital spending plan. FILE
By Laura A. Bischoff, Columbus Bureau

The DeWine administration is proposing a $2.5 billion capital spending bill that includes money for colleges, K-12 schools, prisons, jails and more.

Lawmakers will be racing against the clock to debate and pass the spending package before the two-year legislative session ends later this month.

The bill, which has yet to be introduced, includes: $452 million for higher education, $300 million for K-12 school construction, $280.7 million for state prisons, $253 million for state parks and $95.6 million for state psychiatric hospitals. It also earmarks $280 million for grants and loans for local government projects, $50 million for grants for local jails and $62.5 million for the Clean Ohio Fund.

Ohio Budget Director Kim Murnieks delivered details to the Ohio Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday and plans to testify before the Ohio House Finance Committee on Wednesday. Murnieks noted that Ohio will be able to take advantage of historically low interest rates for the projects.

Murnieks said community projects will be included but she did not provide details in her written testimony.

Wright State University is in line to receive $13.8 million; Sinclair Community College to receive $10.6 million; and Central State University to receive $4.3 million.

The previous state capital budget was $2.6 billion.

