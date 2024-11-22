Breaking: Federal warrants served in Troy Friday

Montgomery County adoption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Montgomery County parents Winifred Johnson, Khalilah Forte and Carla Dameron talk about their children and how adoption impacted their lives.
In Other News
1
Dayton sets new snowfall record Thursday
2
Federal warrants served in Troy Friday
3
‘UAP are real’: Congress pushes quest for transparency on UFOs
4
Bills to watch as Ohio lawmakers rush out legislation in ‘lame duck’...
5
Glazed Donut Eatery, near Wright State, has grand opening today