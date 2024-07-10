Montgomery County agency to host on-site hiring event Thursday

Montgomery County Job and Family Services is hosting an on-site hiring event Thursday.
Applicants can attend one of two sessions at the Job Center, 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., in Dayton. The first session is from 9 a.m. to noon and the second session is from 2 to 5 p.m.
The agency’s Family Assistance Division is hiring JFS specialists and economic support specialists. During the hiring event, job seekers will gain role insights and potentially secure immediate job offers, according to the county.
In Other News
1
Ultimate War Gamez foam combat arena opens in Beavercreek
2
Power outage affects hundreds of AES Ohio customers
3
Police: Dozens of casings recovered near Dayton school after fight...
4
Ohio marijuana growers, processors to be first to operate in...
5
Miami Twp. cop on leave again, allegedly threatened fireworks group...
About the Author