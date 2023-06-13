Montgomery County allocates $4 million in federal money for Dragons stadium

U.S. Department of Treasury rules give local governments broad leeway in spending American Rescue Plan funds, noting only a few specifically ineligible uses. Included in this is the construction of convention centers, stadiums, or other large capital projects intended for general economic development or to aid impacted industries.

The county hired law office Bricker Graydon to determine if financial assistance to Day Air Ballpark, using ARPA dollars, adhered to the guidance from the U.S. Treasury, the commission stated in a press release.

The law office found ARPA funds could be used to help offset tourism, travel and hospitality industry assets, towards COVID-19 mitigation and infection prevention measures, and as mitigating the financial hardship of a small business, according to the Commission.

“We knew last year we were going to commit money to the Dragons, and we knew it was going to be $4 million,” said Commissioner Judy Dodge. “But finding that the $4 million could all come from ARPA funding is a great thing because we aren’t having to pull money from our budget.”

The $4 million allotment is a part of more than $20 million in proposed improvements to the ballpark.

The City of Dayton owns the baseball stadium and the plaza at its western entrance, as well as the land beneath the facility. Dayton City Commission last fall approved $6 million for the same project.

The Dayton Dragons have a long-term lease that last year was extended for up to three more decades.

“The funding support of these projects will sustain Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball and the life of Day Air Credit Union Ballpark and keep this as a community asset affecting the local and regional economy and quality of life for years to come,” said Dragons team President Robert Murphy.