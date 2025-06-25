Montgomery County ARC, local rescues teaming up for stipend program

The program’s goal is to increase transfers into rescues to improve the outcomes of shelter pets and open kennel space for other lost dogs, Montgomery County Animal Welfare Task Force members said.

ARC has estimated that more than 140,000 dogs reside in Montgomery County. The county’s shelter only has space for around 80 dogs.

“This is designed to hopefully get kennels freed up,” said Kristen Tilton, People Assisting Animal Welfare leader and task force co-founder. “It’s designed to get dogs pulled locally instead of being pulled out of state, out of county.”

Animal rescues that are in good standing with the county can receive a $100 monthly stipend per dog if they transfer from the county shelter into their care. They can access applications for the program through Montgomery County ARC.

Montgomery County ARC is also working with K9 matchmakers, a local service that matches local dogs with potential families.

“We’re committed to helping our community,” Tilton said.

Other solutions, efforts

The Montgomery County Animal Welfare Task Force was formed earlier this year in response to an uptick in the stray dog population. Since January, several dog attacks that resulted in the injury of adults and children have also been reported throughout the region.

The task force is working with member, State Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., to identify legislative solutions to the stray dog crisis.

The Ohio House recently passed a bill that would impose criminal penalties on a dog owner if the owner negligently fails to keep their dog from committing, without provocation, a “nuisance dog act.”

Plummer was a cosponsor of this bill, but he said his legislation would address other aspects of existing dog law, such as creating a state-overseen vicious dog registry, increasing law enforcement training requirements and increasing penalties for perpetrators of animal abuse and neglect.

Animal welfare advocates have pointed to access to resources like spay and neuter services and microchipping as a step toward controlling the dog population locally and reuniting pets with their owners.

This Saturday, the task force, Montgomery County ARC and local rescue Robyn’s Nest will host a microchipping and dog licensing event at 33 S. Saint Clair St. in Dayton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interested residents can email Brunsonslegacy@gmail.com for a registration form.