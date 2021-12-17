dayton-daily-news logo
X

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith

Caption
Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith discusses 2021's record-setting residential real estate market.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top