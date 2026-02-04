Montgomery County candidates, issues filed for May 2026 primary

Montgomery County voters will decide a number of tax issues and primary races in the May 5 election.
The filing deadline for the bulk of ballot issues and partisan candidate petitions for the May 5 primary election was Wednesday afternoon — but some candidates in communities like Kettering have until Feb. 19.
The next Montgomery County Board of Elections meeting is scheduled for Feb. 17, where board members will certify whether candidates who filed by Wednesday can appear on the May ballot.
The deadline to register to vote for the May 5 primary election is April 6.
Tax issues
Jackson Twp. (unincorporated): 2-mill, 4-year property tax renewal for streets, roads and bridges.
Jackson Twp. (unincorporated): 1.8-mill. 5-year property tax renewal for police services.
Jefferson Twp. Local School District: Annual income tax of 1.25% on the earned income of individuals residing in the school district for current expenses for a continuing period of time.
Kettering City School District: 5.93 mill, 37-year bond issue for the purpose of new construction, improvements, renovations and other additions to school facilities, as well as equipment, furnishings, site improvements, and all necessary appurtenances.
Trotwood: 5.75-mill, 5-year property tax renewal for current expenses.
Union: Annual 1% income tax for police and fire services for a continuing period of time.
Union: 3-mill, 5-year property tax renewal for roads, streets and bridges.
Washington Twp. (unincorporated): 0.9 mill property tax levy for police services for a continuing period of time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY COMMISSION
Democrats
Carolyn Rice, Centerville - Incumbent
Republicans
Margie Christie, Miamisburg
Norman J. Scearce, Trotwood
Jordan Wortham, Dayton
Lori Kennedy, Kettering
MONTGOMERY COUNTY AUDITOR
Democrats
Karl Keith, Dayton - Incumbent
Republicans
Tammy Murphy, Centerville
SECOND DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS
Democrats
None filed
Republicans
Chris Epley
COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE
Democrats
Susan D. Solle, Huber Heights
Republicans
None filed
COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE
Democrats
Anne Keeton, Kettering
Republicans
Derek Muncy, Englewood
COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE
Democrats
Richard F. Glennon III, Oakwood
Republicans
Steve Abshire, Centerville
Jack Pook, Centerville
COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE
Democrats
Kelly D. Madzey, Centerville
Republicans
Michele Henne, Oakwood - Incumbent
COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE
Republicans
Elizabeth Ellis - Incumbent
COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE - PROBATE DIVISION
Democrats
Michael L. Wright, Kettering
Cassandra A. Rice, Oakwood
Republicans
David Brannon, Centerville - Incumbent
