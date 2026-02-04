Montgomery County candidates, issues filed for May 2026 primary

The next Montgomery County Board of Elections meeting is scheduled for Feb. 17, where board members will certify whether candidates who filed by Wednesday can appear on the May ballot.

The deadline to register to vote for the May 5 primary election is April 6.

Tax issues

Jackson Twp. (unincorporated): 2-mill, 4-year property tax renewal for streets, roads and bridges.

Jackson Twp. (unincorporated): 1.8-mill. 5-year property tax renewal for police services.

Jefferson Twp. Local School District: Annual income tax of 1.25% on the earned income of individuals residing in the school district for current expenses for a continuing period of time.

Kettering City School District: 5.93 mill, 37-year bond issue for the purpose of new construction, improvements, renovations and other additions to school facilities, as well as equipment, furnishings, site improvements, and all necessary appurtenances.

Trotwood: 5.75-mill, 5-year property tax renewal for current expenses.

Union: Annual 1% income tax for police and fire services for a continuing period of time.

Union: 3-mill, 5-year property tax renewal for roads, streets and bridges.

Washington Twp. (unincorporated): 0.9 mill property tax levy for police services for a continuing period of time.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COMMISSION

Democrats

Carolyn Rice, Centerville - Incumbent

Republicans

Margie Christie, Miamisburg

Norman J. Scearce, Trotwood

Jordan Wortham, Dayton

Lori Kennedy, Kettering

MONTGOMERY COUNTY AUDITOR

Democrats

Karl Keith, Dayton - Incumbent

Republicans

Tammy Murphy, Centerville

SECOND DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS

Democrats

None filed

Republicans

Chris Epley

COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE

Democrats

Susan D. Solle, Huber Heights

Republicans

None filed

COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE

Democrats

Anne Keeton, Kettering

Republicans

Derek Muncy, Englewood

COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE

Democrats

Richard F. Glennon III, Oakwood

Republicans

Steve Abshire, Centerville

Jack Pook, Centerville

COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE

Democrats

Kelly D. Madzey, Centerville

Republicans

Michele Henne, Oakwood - Incumbent

COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE

Republicans

Elizabeth Ellis - Incumbent

COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE - PROBATE DIVISION

Democrats

Michael L. Wright, Kettering

Cassandra A. Rice, Oakwood

Republicans

David Brannon, Centerville - Incumbent