Montgomery County Commissioners announce partnership with hospitals on behavioral health

Montgomery County Commissioners will partner with GDAHA to meet with behavioral health care providers to better understand their challenges and needs, as well as to develop solutions to help improve services.

The commissioners are expected to finalize a contract with GDAHA on this behavioral health initiative on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. The meeting will be held on the 10th floor of the Montgomery County Administration Building, located at 451 W. Third St. in Dayton, in room 1001.