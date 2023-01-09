Montgomery County Commissioners announce partnership with hospitals on behavioral health

Area emergency departments have seen a 26% increase in behavioral health issues, according to the Montgomery County Commissioners, who are announcing a partnership with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) to address this need.
Montgomery County Commissioners will partner with GDAHA to meet with behavioral health care providers to better understand their challenges and needs, as well as to develop solutions to help improve services.
The commissioners are expected to finalize a contract with GDAHA on this behavioral health initiative on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. The meeting will be held on the 10th floor of the Montgomery County Administration Building, located at 451 W. Third St. in Dayton, in room 1001.
Those who will be in attendance include Commission President Debbie Lieberman, Commissioners Judy Dodge and Carolyn Rice, County Administrator Michael Colbert, Sarah Hackenbracht, president and CEO of GDAHA, and Haley Carretta, director of Montgomery County Strategic Initiatives.
The event will also be live-streamed on the county’s Facebook page.
