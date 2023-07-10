Montgomery County Fair returns, Dayton restaurant news, UD loses recruit and other weekend stories you might have missed

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

County fair opens with ‘rides and frieds,’ animals bleating, kids competing

The smell of funnel cake and fried delights filled the air.

Kids screamed in joy and terror as they zipped around on spinning rides.

Goats and sheep bleated and turkeys cackled as they were readied for competition.

All of this could mean only thing: The Montgomery County Fair is back.

DAYTON EATS: Five things to be excited about right now in the world of drinks and dining in Dayton

It’s been a really exciting couple of weeks in the world of local dining.

If you’re not excited about what’s going on right now then you may require more intel and info.

Major restaurant openings, menu changes and more continue to roll in. Here are some highlights:

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: You can help with refugee resettlement

While Catholic Social Services offers a wide variety of important programs, refugee resettlement has the most dramatic and immediate impact on the lives of those it serves.

“While there are many practical needs for jobs, housing and language supports, one of the greatest gifts we can offer is a warm welcome and friendship,” says Laura Roesch, Chief Executive Officer of the agency. “Learning a new culture, language and how to navigate also happens informally in neighborhoods, communities of faith and with children on the playground.”

Roesch says with remarkable strength and perseverance, these men, women and children have fled their homes to undertake the long journey to escape persecution, war and violence.

Forward from Serbia leaves UD and will not enroll for fall semester

Vasilije Erceg, one of eight newcomers on the Dayton Flyers roster for the 2023-24 season, has decided to return home to Serbia for personal and family reasons, UD announced Saturday.

Erceg, a 6-foot-10 forward in the class of 2023 who committed to Dayton on March 24, will not enroll for the fall semester.

“My coaches, teammates, and everyone connected to the University has been incredibly welcoming to me,” Erceg said in a press release. “The support from UD has been amazing. However, at this time, returning home is the right decision for me personally.”

Mom, daughters bond through family business

Growing up around a family owned and operated business, Becky Edgren of Clearcreek Twp. learned early on the challenges and rewards of running a company.

“My dad started a tooling and machinery company in Dayton in 1947,” Edgren said. “My whole family ended up working there.”

That could have been the end of Edgren’s business story, but in 2007, she began to feel restless and was ready for a change. She started looking for another small business and researched everything from fast food to retail to small manufacturing companies.

“I worked with a business broker who introduced me to PuroClean,” Edgren said. “I really liked the business model and that it was a service industry.”

