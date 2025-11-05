Montgomery County Human Services levy passing in partial results

This 8-year, 6.03 mill levy is one of the largest property tax levies in the county.

Montgomery County is among only a few counties that have combined human services levies. A staggered levy model was proposed to the public decades ago as a method of supporting multiple agencies that provide social services to residents through one funding pool.

Both levies — Levy A and Levy B — span eight years. Levy A was on the ballot in 2021, passing with nearly 75% of the vote.

Levy B, which was on Tuesday’s ballot, saw its last renewal in 2017.

The Montgomery County commission in April approved a renewal for the levy, following the recommendation of the Human Services Levy Council.

Homeowners currently pay $114 for every $100,000 of property value for this levy, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

Agencies like Montgomery County Children Services, Montgomery County Developmental Disabilities Services, Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services, Older Adult Services and Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County all receive Human Services Levy dollars.

In fact, some of these agencies see more than half of their total budgets come from the Human Services Levy. And according to Montgomery County Human Services, nearly half of levy-funded services in 2023 were located in Dayton.

The two human service levies generate a combined $138 million and leverage another $212 million in additional funds to the county, according to county officials.

Provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots are not included in election night totals, so Tuesday’s outcome will not be final.