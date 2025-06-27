Montgomery County leaders mulling over federal funding for housing, accessibility, blight removal projects

Community Project CDBG funding request Total project cost Brookville Lieber Center ADA bathrooms $50,000 $60,000 Englewood Property acquisition and blight removal $25,000 $50,000 Germantown Improving neighborhood accessibility $37,400 $44,000 Miamisburg Owner-occupied home rehabilitation $100,000 $150,000 Riverside Fighting blight $93,750 $125,000 Trotwood Eppington water main project $150,000 $1,017,744 Trotwood Demolition and code enforcement $150,000 $150,000 West Carrollton Exit 47 Gateway Sign $60,034 $60,034

The CDBG program’s goal is to help with neighborhood development through housing and expanding economic opportunities, particularly for people who have low to moderate income. This funding has not been a target of federal budget cuts, said Community Development Manager Libby Schroeder.

Projects must meet one of three national objectives to be considered for CDBG funding. They must either benefit low- and moderate-income people, eliminate a blighting influence or meet an urgent need.

Schroeder said that historically, more than 90% of the county’s CDBG funds are used to benefit low- and moderate-income people.

Montgomery County communities submitted 11 applications for funds. An advisory committee, which is composed of jurisdiction leaders, approved eight of the projects.

Schroeder said CDBG funds typically only cover a portion of the proposed projects, with communities covering the rest of project costs through other sources.

Schroeder said applications that weren’t considered for funding included a request for $20,000 to cover the costs of a study in Carlisle to determine the low-to-moderate income areas in the community.

Two other proposals — one for improvements to Cromer Park in Miami Twp. and one for sanitary sewer work in Vandalia — are pending because, as proposed, they didn’t meet requirements for this specific funding pool.

A public hearing about CDBG funding is slated for July 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the Montgomery County Administrative Building. Montgomery County commissioners will decide on the projects’ funding requests in the days following the public hearing.

Applicants for funding will be notified about their projects in August.

Last year, the commission approved $890,812 in CDBG funding for 18 projects.