Montgomery County man accused of having hundreds of child porn images gets jail time

A 37-year-old Montgomery County man who reportedly had hundreds of images of child pornography will serve time in jail.

Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. sentenced Joseph Danial to 180 days in jail and five years of community control sanctions with intense supervision, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He must disable all social media accounts and meet with a sex offender specialist.

Danial was also designated a Tier II sex offender and is required to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

Joseph Anthony Danial. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

On Jan. 23, Danial pleaded guilty to 17 counts of pandering obscenity, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

All other charges were dismissed.

Danial was facing 445 counts of pandering sexually oriented material following two indictments in common pleas court.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation on Sept. 5, 2024, after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Danial was downloading child porn, according to the prosecutor’s office

Investigators found hundreds of sexually explicit photos of children after they searched Danial’s cellphone, computer and online accounts, the prosecutor’s office said.

None of the children were believed to be local.

