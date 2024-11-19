Montgomery County mourns sheriff’s sergeant with 29 years of service

“Chris is irreplaceable and our office is devastated by his sudden and unexpected passing,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office. “Our condolences are with Sgt. Williams’ family, friends and all those grieving this heartbreaking loss.”

Williams started as a corrections officer for the sheriff’s office in 1995 before becoming a court officer in 1996 and a deputy sheriff in 1997. He served in all divisions and districts during his career, including working as a forensic services deputy.

“Promoted to sergeant in 2005, Chris brought his leadership to the Jail Division, Regional Dispatch Center and Community Services,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to his obituary, Williams cherished his family above everything and he could brighten the darkest days with his sarcasm and witty banter.

“A funny man at heart, Chris had an unparalleled gift for making others laugh, a trait that all who knew him will remember fondly,” his obituary read. “He loved all animals, but his boys (his dogs) were his world.”

Williams is survived by his daughter, stepson, grandchildren and his girlfriend.