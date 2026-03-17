Montgomery County participating in statewide tornado drill Wednesday

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch will test tornado sirens Wednesday morning as part of a statewide drill.
The drill starts at 9:50 a.m. and will last for three minutes. This is in addition to regular monthly testing on the first Monday of the month at noon.
The dispatch center will test sirens in the following jurisdictions:
• Clayton
• German Twp.
• Germantown Twp.
• Harrison Twp.
• Jefferson Twp.
• Miamisburg
• Phillipsburg
• Trotwood
• Washington Twp.
In Other News
1
Biggest mission at Wright-Patt names new top civilian executive
2
Miami vs. SMU: How they compare off the court
3
First Four starts in Dayton, recent power outages recap, St. Patrick's...
4
Still no sightings of former AFRL commader missing in New Mexico
5
Happy birthday, Rob Lowe — Dayton Region Walk of Fame icon
About the Author