Montgomery County polling location changes announced ahead of May 6 primary

The polling location at Centerville Church of Christ had a fire within its facility in recent weeks and cannot be used on Election Day. Another polling location, Southview Children and Family Center on Thorpe Drive in Dayton, has closed and won’t be used on Election Day.

Impacted voters this week should receive a postcard detailing their new location. The changes are the following:

Precincts WASTWP-BB, WASTWP-J and WASTWP-L at Centerville Church of Christ are moving to Southbrook Christian Church at 9095 Washington Church Drive in Miamisburg.

are moving to at 9095 Washington Church Drive in Miamisburg. Precincts CV-D and WASTWP-AA at Centerville Library are moving to Centerville Christian Fellowship at 700 E. Spring Valley Pike in Dayton.

are moving to at 700 E. Spring Valley Pike in Dayton. Precincts at HARTWP-I, HARTWP-K, HARTWP-D at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church are moving to Engage High School at 6401 N. Main St. in Dayton.

are moving to at 6401 N. Main St. in Dayton. Precinct DAY 9-D at Belmont United Methodist Church is moving to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church at 3315 Martel Drive in Dayton.

is moving to at 3315 Martel Drive in Dayton. Precinct DAY 9-B at Belmont United Methodist Church is moving to Southeast Metro Library at 21 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton.

is moving to at 21 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton. Precincts DAY8-C, DAY8-A, DAY8-B at Southview Children and Family Center are moving to Horace Mann Elementary School at 717 Krebs Ave. in Dayton.

are moving to at 717 Krebs Ave. in Dayton. Precincts DAY 3-B and DAY 3-D at ATU Local 1385 are moving to Needmore Road Church of Christ at 2212 Needmore Road in Dayton.

A few permanent changes were also made ahead of the election for polling locations. This includes the following changes:

Precinct DAY 1-E at Goodwill Easterseals and DAY 23-A at Stivers High School are moving to Bainbridge Hall at 267 Bainbridge Drive in Dayton.

and DAY 23-A at are moving to at 267 Bainbridge Drive in Dayton. Precincts TR 2-E and TR 2-B at Gateway Cathedral are moving to Majesty Banquet Hall at 5511 Salem Ave. in Trotwood.

are moving to at 5511 Salem Ave. in Trotwood. Precincts HUB 4-B and HUB 4-C at St. Peter Catholic Church are moving to First Christian Church at 6114 Fishburg Road in Huber Heights.

are moving to at 6114 Fishburg Road in Huber Heights. Precincts TR 1-B at Crestview Baptist Church and TR 1-D at Meadowbrook are moving to Gateway Cathedral at 5501 Olive Road in Trotwood.

and TR 1-D at are moving to at 5501 Olive Road in Trotwood. Precincts TR 3-B and TR 3-C at Union Pentecostal Church are moving to Madison Lakes Park at 581 Olive Road in Trotwood.

are moving to at 581 Olive Road in Trotwood. Precinct DAY 13-A at Ponitz Career and Tech Center is moving to Lousie Troy Elementary School at 1630 Miami Chapel Drive in Dayton.

is moving to at 1630 Miami Chapel Drive in Dayton. Precinct CTN 1-D at Crestview Baptist Church is moving to Meadowbrook at 1630 Miami Chapel Drive in Dayton.

is moving to at 1630 Miami Chapel Drive in Dayton. Precinct DAY 7-B at Ponitz Career and Tech Center is moving to Mt. Enon Baptist Church at 1501 W. Third St. in Dayton.

Voters can confirm their polling locations at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov or on their local election board website. Polling locations will open across the state at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day and stay open until 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery County voters who have questions about their polling place or the election can contact the board of elections at 937-225-5656 or at mcsafevoting.com.