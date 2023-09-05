Montgomery County property value update: Here’s how to appeal your home’s new value

Montgomery County homeowners who disagree with their tentative updated value of their property can schedule an informal session with the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office this month — and thousands of residents already have.

Notices of tentative values for residential property in Montgomery County were sent to homeowners in August. Those values were also posted to the Montgomery County Auditor’s website.

Property owners can schedule a one-on-one Zoom or telephone meeting with an auditor’s office representative to review their property’s value in detail.

The auditor’s office is scheduling appointments through Sept. 22, but will open up more appointments after that date if there’s a demand.

The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office has a virtual application to sign up for an appointment that can be found on their website. The auditor’s office is encouraging property owners to sign up now, as they’re scheduling appointments about two weeks out.

The auditor’s office has already completed more than 2,000 of the 3,300 appointments that have been scheduled.

By Ohio law, property in all counties is reappraised every six years, with property values updated every third year based on recent sales.

Although the county witnessed a decline in the number of houses selling from 2021 to 2022, 83% of houses last year were selling for a price higher than the home’s current value.

County Auditor Karl Keith has said residential values are expected to increase an average of 34% countywide, with most property owners seeing a resulting property tax increase of 4-6%.

The impact on different parts of the county will vary widely, though. Some areas are projected to see value increases up to 48%, and taxes in some areas could increase up to 12%.

Property owners can also view recent property sales in their neighborhood using Neighborhood Viewer, an auditor’s office tool created to help homeowners understand their new home value.

If residents miss the opportunity for an informal session, they can file a formal appeal through the county’s Board of Revision from January-March 2024.