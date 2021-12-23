Montgomery County puts new jail, cites lack of funding

County officials noted a new jail was in line with recommendations from the Justice Committee comprised of local residents and formed in 2017 to make the jail a safer and more secure environment, promote positive prisoner behavior and ensure humane treatment of those incarcerated.

The jail was built in 1964 with an addition in 1993. The HDR report said the typical life cycle for a jail is about 30 years.

The state rates the county jail to hold 444 beds, but the number of inmates housed there has more than doubled that capacity in recent years, the release said. Supporters of a new jail note the current one does meet the requirements for the sheriff’s office staff and is not best suited for the medical and mental health needs of inmates

HDR’s No. 1 option called for a new jail with 938 beds, divided into 464 general population beds and 474 special needs beds to care for those with medical and mental health needs, plus drug and alcohol addiction issues.

“A new, stand-alone jail with 938 beds would be ideal as it would ensure we have appropriate space to offer treatment and services for inmates who are awaiting trials,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said in the release. “It would also provide us with room to properly house more inmates should our population increase over the next few decades.”

The current jail has only 12 special needs beds.

“We have a much different jail population than we had back when it was built in 1963,” Streck said.

The sheriff said about 85 percent of current inmates have been charged with felony crimes, nearly 35 percent are being monitored for opioid withdrawal and 34 percent on psychotropic medications. Also, woman represent 17 percent of the jail population, much higher than in the 1960s.

County Administrator Michael Colbert said officials asked HDR to design a jail for about 854 inmates. That lowered the cost by about $5 million.

“We still do not have that funding available, and we will not receive any additional funding from the state to help with jail improvements, so we are in a position where we have to put the plans on hold for now.” Colbert said.

Officials might use some of the funding that was allocated for the jail to modernize the current facility, but there are no plans for constructing a new facility at this time.

Colbert said that even if financing had been arranged, building a new jail in a time of COVID-19 would be a risk.

“We need to continue our conservative approach to our budget and prepare for the economic effects we may see in the form of lower sales taxes revenue due to the ongoing pandemic,” he said.

Montgomery County will look for other funding sources, the release said, and the community will be invited to contribute to future jail discussions if construction funding is identified and planning resumes.