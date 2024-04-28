Montgomery County Solid Waste facility to reopen Monday after Saturday fire

Cause of the fire in Moraine is not yet clear, county says; extent of damage will be determined this week

Credit: Montgomery County Ohio

Credit: Montgomery County Ohio

By
0 minutes ago
No injuries were reported in a fire at the Montgomery County Solid Waste facility in Moraine on Saturday afternoon, and hours of the facility will not be impacted on Monday.

Montgomery County Environmental Services public information officer Megan O’Leary said the county will determine the full extent of damage to the waste facility this week.

The Montgomery County Solid Waste location off Sandridge Drive in Moraine sees roughly 2,500 tons of garbage from across the county on a daily basis — both from commercial haulers and from resident drop-offs.

The cause of the fire is unclear. Late Saturday afternoon, smoke could be seen coming from the facility along Ohio 741, just south of where that road passes I-75.

O’Leary said the department is grateful for its partners at the Moraine Fire Department, who were the first to respond to the scene on Saturday.

O’Leary advised residents that as summer approaches, they should be mindful of batteries, chemicals, hot coals and fireworks that can cause sparks if disposed among other waste. Lithium batteries are especially concerning.

