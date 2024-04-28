Montgomery County Solid Waste facility to reopen Monday after Saturday fire

The Montgomery County Solid Waste location off Sandridge Drive in Moraine sees roughly 2,500 tons of garbage from across the county on a daily basis — both from commercial haulers and from resident drop-offs.

The cause of the fire is unclear. Late Saturday afternoon, smoke could be seen coming from the facility along Ohio 741, just south of where that road passes I-75.

O’Leary said the department is grateful for its partners at the Moraine Fire Department, who were the first to respond to the scene on Saturday.

O’Leary advised residents that as summer approaches, they should be mindful of batteries, chemicals, hot coals and fireworks that can cause sparks if disposed among other waste. Lithium batteries are especially concerning.