Montgomery County’s ‘Clear the Shelters’ event offers first 25 adoptions free

“This event is about giving our dogs the chance to find their forever families and giving people the chance to experience the joy a dog brings,” Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge said in a statement. “When you adopt, you’re not only changing that animal’s life, you’re enriching your own.”

For more information about adopting a dog, visit mcanimals.org/adoptions or call 937-898-4457. To see dogs available for adoption, visit www.24petconnect.com/MCOHAdopt.

Clear the Shelters is an annual initiative led by NBCUniversal Local that brings together shelters and rescues nationwide to find forever homes for animals in need. Since its start in 2015, the campaign has helped more than 1 million pets get adopted nationwide.

Dodge said the dog she adopted from the ARC several years ago has been “a wonderful addition” to her family.

All ARC adoptions include spay/neuter, initial vaccines, heartworm testing and treatment if needed, a 2025 dog license, microchip and access to free training classes at the shelter.

ARC Director Amy Bohardt said the center offers potential adopters everything from “a playful puppy, a calm companion or anything in between.”