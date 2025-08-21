Montgomery County’s ‘Clear the Shelters’ event offers first 25 adoptions free

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is participating in a special adoption event to help more pets find loving homes at little to no cost.
Part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign, the event is slated to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at 6790 Webster St., Dayton. The first 25 adoptions will be free, and every adoption after that will be just $20.
“This event is about giving our dogs the chance to find their forever families and giving people the chance to experience the joy a dog brings,” Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge said in a statement. “When you adopt, you’re not only changing that animal’s life, you’re enriching your own.”
For more information about adopting a dog, visit mcanimals.org/adoptions or call 937-898-4457. To see dogs available for adoption, visit www.24petconnect.com/MCOHAdopt.
Clear the Shelters is an annual initiative led by NBCUniversal Local that brings together shelters and rescues nationwide to find forever homes for animals in need. Since its start in 2015, the campaign has helped more than 1 million pets get adopted nationwide.
Dodge said the dog she adopted from the ARC several years ago has been “a wonderful addition” to her family.
All ARC adoptions include spay/neuter, initial vaccines, heartworm testing and treatment if needed, a 2025 dog license, microchip and access to free training classes at the shelter.
ARC Director Amy Bohardt said the center offers potential adopters everything from “a playful puppy, a calm companion or anything in between.”
