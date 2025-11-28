Montgomery County’s Stillwater Center Holiday Giving Tree shines on for 2025 season

“Every tag has been claimed for the last three years in a row, and it’s our hope that this year will be a fourth year of all wishes fulfilled,” said Dr. Michelle Pierce-Mobley, Stillwater Center Director. “Every year, the outpouring of support is such a beautiful reminder of how caring our community is and how eager people are to share the joy of the season.”

The Stillwater Center is an intermediate care facility that serves as a home for more than 100 Montgomery County residents with severe to profound developmental disabilities and/or significant medical needs.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Stillwater Center serves residents who are toddlers through seniors in their 80s. Each tag features a resident’s top three wishes. This ranges from toys and puzzles to comfort items like robes and slippers.

“It’s the kind of holiday magic our neighbors make possible by their generosity. Their kindness doesn’t just deliver presents, it ensures every resident feels seen, feels valued and has a reason to celebrate,” said Justin Allen, assistant for Stillwater Center’s Residential Enrichment.

The giving tree is in the Montgomery County Administration Building lobby at 451 W. Third St. in Dayton. A virtual tree also features tags.

Participants are not required to purchase every item listed on the tag, but items must be new, unwrapped and labeled with the resident’s initials.

Gifts must be dropped off or shipped to the Stillwater Center by Monday, Dec. 8. The Stillwater Center’s address is 8100 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415. If shipping, please address packages to “Attn: Justin Allen” and include the resident’s initials.

If you have questions or issues during registration, contact Allen at AllenJu@mcohio.org or 937-225-5448.