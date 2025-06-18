Moraine bans recreational marijuana businesses

After reviewing information from city staff and public safety leaders regarding the potential impact of adult-use cannabis activities on the community, Moraine City Council “has determined that permitting adult-use cannabis cultivation, processing, and/or retail dispensary activities within the city limits would have a negative impact on the community,” the ordinance says.

The move comes after Ohio voters approved State Issue 2 in November 2023, legalizing the recreational use of marijuana statewide.

In response, Moraine City Council placed a temporary ban on such businesses in December 2023, then extended it in August 2024 to allow time for further review.

Council listened to feedback from staff and public safety experts and decided that allowing recreational marijuana businesses might harm the community, according to the ordinance.

While Ohio law allows adults to use and possess cannabis for personal use, cities can still decide whether to allow businesses that sell or produce it to operate in their jurisdiction.