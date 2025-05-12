Moraine festival to celebrate 60th anniversary with free rides, entertainment

The city of Moraine will commemorate its 60th anniversary this month with a one-day festival.
The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 31 at Wax Park, 3800 Main St. It’s planned to feature food and craft vendors, amusement rides, live music and a car cruise-in, according to the city.
Attendees can enjoy free amusement rides after signing a liability waiver at the ticket booth, where they will receive an armband granting access. The entertainment lineup includes Motown Sounds of Touch from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by Fleetwood Mac tribute band Fleetwood Gold from 6 to 8 p.m.
Event volunteers can sign up at www.tinyurl.com/morainevolunteers.
Car enthusiasts can register their vehicles for the car cruise-in at www.tinyurl.com/morainecars before the Thursday, May 15 deadline.
For Moraine historical highlights and event updates, visit www.facebook.com/CityofMoraine.
