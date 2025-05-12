Breaking: Kettering to get Chilli’s Wings & Fish restaurant, two other businesses being demolished

Moraine festival to celebrate 60th anniversary with free rides, entertainment

17 minutes ago
The city of Moraine will commemorate its 60th anniversary this month with a one-day festival.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 31 at Wax Park, 3800 Main St. It’s planned to feature food and craft vendors, amusement rides, live music and a car cruise-in, according to the city.

Attendees can enjoy free amusement rides after signing a liability waiver at the ticket booth, where they will receive an armband granting access. The entertainment lineup includes Motown Sounds of Touch from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by Fleetwood Mac tribute band Fleetwood Gold from 6 to 8 p.m.

ExploreMoraine may replace bridge used by 2,000 cars per day; ODOT seeks public input

Event volunteers can sign up at www.tinyurl.com/morainevolunteers.

Car enthusiasts can register their vehicles for the car cruise-in at www.tinyurl.com/morainecars before the Thursday, May 15 deadline.

For Moraine historical highlights and event updates, visit www.facebook.com/CityofMoraine.

