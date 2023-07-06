Moraine man faces indictment of domestic violence this week

A 42-year-old man was indicted on a felonious assault charge this week after he was arrested in June for allegedly beating his girlfriend, according to court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Brad Andrew Woolery, of Moraine, was initially arraigned on June 27 in Kettering Municipal Court and had his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

At the end of June, Moraine police were dispatched to a residential neighborhood on reports of a domestic violence incident, a court document by the Kettering Municipal Court read. A woman was waiting on the road and appeared to have “swelling, bleeding and redness on her face and ear,” the affidavit stated.

The court document said Woolery slammed her into the console of a vehicle while they were on their way home from a bar. He reportedly bit her finger after she tried to defend herself, which led to a significant injury for her.

After they got home, Woolery hit the woman multiple times with open hands and fists, as well as boxing her ears that led to deafness, the file continued.

She attempted to leave six times but Woolery kept dragging her back inside, the court document added. She got away from him once he was tired and calm, she said.

Hospital staff in June confirmed she had “a ruptured left eardrum and a fractured left orbital floor along with bite injuries to her left hand,” the record said.

Woolery was arrested on June 26 and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $325,000 bail.