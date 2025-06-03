Moraine man pleads guilty in child porn investigation

Fourteen remaining charges were dismissed.

Simmons is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14. He is facing up to 18 months in prison and could be ordered to register as a Tier II sex offender, according to court documents.

Moraine police opened an investigation into Simmons after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force sent them a tip claiming Simmons had downloaded child porn on April 12, 2024, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

None of the images included children known to Simmons, the prosecutor’s office said.

Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.