Moraine, ODOT to partner for $414K South Dixie Drive overhaul in 2026

The project on the nearly mile-long stretch of road is tentatively expected to begin construction next May and end in September 2026, Moraine spokesman Aaron Vietor told Dayton Daily News.

“This section of South Dixie Drive has not been resurfaced in nearly 20 years,” Vietor said. “The current condition of South Dixie Drive is one of the poorest existing conditions of any arterial roadways in the city of Moraine per our local rating system.”

During the city’s 2019 Pavement Condition Study, it was determined that South Dixie Drive would need structural improvements and routine maintenance due to its Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating, or PASER, Vietor said. PASER’s rating method is based upon visual inspection of pavement distress, according to ODOT.

ODOT will cover 65% of the construction costs, up to $227,295. The city is responsible for the rest — $186,345 total — which includes both building and engineering expenses, city documents show.

Moraine City Council approved a resolution authorizing ODOT to undertake resurfacing of the road and an ordinance for supplemental appropriations in the amount of $186,345 during its most recent meeting.

Although the money was originally planned for 2026, ODOT says the city must pay its portion earlier, before the bidding process starts.