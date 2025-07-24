Moraine police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash in Moraine Wednesday night.
The crash took place around 8:15 p.m. on Germantown Pike/Ohio 4 and Hemple Road, according to Moraine police.
The motorcyclist, 55-year-old Leonidas Davis, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the other car had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by paramedics, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
