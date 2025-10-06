Moraine road to close today for as much as four weeks during construction

The park itself will remain open and accessible from Main Street, according to city officials.

The construction consists of removing and replacing the 60-inch culvert crossing Pinnacle Road near Deer Meadow Park.

City spokesman Aaron Vietor said street crews in late June noticed a small depression by the guardrail on the south side of Pinnacle Road near Deer Meadow Park.

“Upon closer inspection, they found that the pipe going under the road had major defects,” Vietor said, adding that he could not pinpoint the last time fixes had been made there.

Motorists looking to head east on Pinnacle Road may detour the construction by turning left onto Soldiers Home-West Carrollton Road and continuing on it to Caylor Road. They’ll make a right turn there and then again at South Gettysburg Avenue, according to a map provided by the city. Motorists looking to head west on Pinnacle Road should reverse that route.

Arcanum-based Brumbaugh Construction, Inc. was hired for the construction at a cost of $288,068.