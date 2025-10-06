Breaking: Chinese restaurant in Centerville to close after 30 years

Moraine road to close today for as much as four weeks during construction

Pinnacle Road west of Deer Meadow Park between Soldiers Home West Carrolton Road and Main Street will be closed for as much as four weeks, the city said in a social media post. FILE

Credit: Staff

Credit: Staff

Pinnacle Road west of Deer Meadow Park between Soldiers Home West Carrolton Road and Main Street will be closed for as much as four weeks, the city said in a social media post. FILE
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Construction replacing a culvert in Moraine is slated to shut down a local road starting today for about month.

Pinnacle Road west of Deer Meadow Park between Soldiers Home West Carrolton Road and Main Street will be closed for as much as four weeks, the city said in a social media post.

The park itself will remain open and accessible from Main Street, according to city officials.

ExploreFarmers struggle financially as soybean prices continue to plunge
Pinnacle Road west of Deer Meadow Park between Soldiers Home West Carrolton Road and Main Street will be closed for as much as four weeks, the city of Moraine said in a social media post.

icon to expand image

The construction consists of removing and replacing the 60-inch culvert crossing Pinnacle Road near Deer Meadow Park.

City spokesman Aaron Vietor said street crews in late June noticed a small depression by the guardrail on the south side of Pinnacle Road near Deer Meadow Park.

“Upon closer inspection, they found that the pipe going under the road had major defects,” Vietor said, adding that he could not pinpoint the last time fixes had been made there.

Motorists looking to head east on Pinnacle Road may detour the construction by turning left onto Soldiers Home-West Carrollton Road and continuing on it to Caylor Road. They’ll make a right turn there and then again at South Gettysburg Avenue, according to a map provided by the city. Motorists looking to head west on Pinnacle Road should reverse that route.

Arcanum-based Brumbaugh Construction, Inc. was hired for the construction at a cost of $288,068.

In Other News
1
Warren County manufacturer grows with giant expansion
2
Warped Wing among new restaurants coming to Dayton International...
3
Humana responds to Kettering Health ending Medicare Advantage contract
4
Chinese restaurant in Centerville to close after 30 years
5
AES Ohio wants to reduce $61M in sought-after refunds to $1.6M

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter